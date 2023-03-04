22-year-old suspect arrested after armed robbery in Saunders County

VALPARAISO, Neb. (KMTV) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol announced the arrest of a 22-year-old suspect for an armed robbery in Valparaiso.

Here's what we know from police

On Saturday at approximately 8:55 am the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a robbery that had happened at the U-Stop (also known as Nelson’s Gas and Oil) in Valparaiso.

Police say a male suspect demanded money from the clerk with a note and then allegedly assaulted the clerk and threatened the use of a firearm.

Police say the suspect took cash out of the register and fled the scene in a white four-door sedan southbound out of Valparaiso.

At approximately 9:10 am, a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper had contact with the suspect vehicle on Highway 79 and initiated a pursuit. After a short vehicle pursuit and foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Christopher A. Short of Norfolk. Police allege he was driving a stolen 2016 Nissan Altima that was taken in Madison County and also had an active felony warrant.

Short is being held at Lancaster County Corrections on charges from the NSP pursuit and will also be facing multiple charges in Saunders County including robbery, terroristic threats, and assault.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.