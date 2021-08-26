Watch
23-year-old Florida man charged with killing father in Omaha

Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 26, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Florida man set to stand trial for second-degree murder in the fatal July shooting of his father in Omaha reportedly told police his father asked to be shot.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald report a judge on Wednesday ordered 23-year-old Julian Lopez to stand trial on the murder charge and a weapons count in the July 16 shooting death of 40-year-old Jose Valenzuela. Lopez, who has schizophrenia, was visiting his father at the time of the shooting.

A detective testified that Lopez told him his father walked into Lopez's bedroom with the gun and told Lopez to shoot him.

