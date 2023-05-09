23-year-old security guard killed in downtown shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 23-year-old Gom Gout died after a shooting in Downtown Omaha near 10th and Capitol early Sunday morning, while he was working as a security guard.

Keloni Jones, 24, was arrested and is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The family says he was a hard worker and was passionate about video games and basketball, they thank everyone who has donated so far.

Gout's family have started a Go Fund Me accountfor medical and funeral costs.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.