26-year-old suspect arrested for sexual assault while allegedly posing as Lincoln highschooler

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department announced in a Thursday afternoon press conference that they have arrested a 26-year-old suspect accused of sexual assault while posing as a high school student at two Lincoln schools.

Here's what we know from police:

Lincoln Police arrested 26-year-old Zachary Scheich, also known by the alias Zak Hess, of Lincoln, for three alleged felony charges – two counts of ‘sexual assault, use of an electronic device’ and one count of ‘sex trafficking of a minor.’

On June 1, police initiated a fraud investigation after being contacted by Lincoln Public Schools.

The district had been alerted about the alleged individual impersonating a student who had been enrolled under the name of ‘Zak Hess.’

Hess reported to be 17 years old and initially enrolled at Northwest High School during the first semester and transferred to Southeast High School during the second semester, all during the 2022-2023 school year.

It was later determined that he had graduated from Lincoln Public Schools in 2015. The investigation confirmed his true age, 26, and school records show he attended approximately 54 total days of school.

Scheich is 5’4” and 120 pounds and appears to have blended in with other students.

The continuing investigation led to the discovery of multiple contacts with juvenile students by Scheich under the false name of Hess. This generated information sufficient for an arrest warrant, according to police.

On Thursday afternoon, officers arrested Scheich without incident. Lincoln Public Schools sent out an alert to families at Northwest and Southeast High Schools.

Any questions regarding the enrollment process should be directed to LPS. Investigators with our Special Victims Unit are in the process of interviewing additional potential victims to determine the scope of this case.

Police are asking anyone who has had interactions with Scheich or may be a victim to come forward.

You can call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

