28-year-old shot, killed in Grand Island

Posted at 12:27 PM, Nov 04, 2021
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of a 28-year-old man in Grand Island.

The Grand Island Independent reports that police responded just after 3 a.m. Thursday and found Tesloach Kek Yiel wounded. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered, and police are encouraging anyone with security or doorbell cameras to call.

