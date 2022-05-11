29-year-old from Lincoln killed in Seward County crash on Highway 34

SEWARD, Neb. (KMTV) — The Seward County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that one man died in a fatal crash on Highway 34 on Tuesday morning.

Read the release from the sheriff's office below:

"At approximately 7:50 AM, on Tuesday, May 10th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a head-on collision involving a car and tractor-trailer on Highway 34 near 210th Rd.

The preliminary investigation shows that the Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on Highway 34 when it crossed the center line into eastbound traffic, causing a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer heading eastbound. Both vehicles were occupied solely by a driver.

The driver of the Subaru Impreza, Beau Connely, 29, of Lincoln, NE, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol. Seward Fire and Rescue and Garland Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office and staff offer condolences to all friends and family members affected by Tuesday’s tragedy."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.