2nd student alleges sex abuse by ex-South Sioux City coach

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — A former South Sioux City High School assistant coach has again been arrested after police say a second student accused him of sexual abuse.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 25-year-old Nathan Rogers was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $1 million bail on new charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual abuse by a school employee and child pornography counts.

Police say investigators found evidence on Rogers' phone of another victim and interviewed her on Wednesday. Police say the girl told investigators she and Rogers began a sexual relationship in 2019, when she was 15 and a South Sioux City High School freshman.

Rogers was initially arrested in March on sex abuse charges accusing him of assaulting a 15-year-old girl at his home in December.

