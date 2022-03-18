3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash; victims from Milford and Lincoln

POND CREEK, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say three people from Nebraska have been killed in a plane crash in northwestern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 58-year-old pilot William Lauber, of Milford; 58-year-old passenger Christine Lauber, of Milford; and 21-year-old passenger Ragan Lauber, of Lincoln, died in the Thursday afternoon crash near Pond Creek, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The OHP said the crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

