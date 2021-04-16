3-judge panel's decision on Trail's fate to come in June

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — The decision of a three-judge panel on whether a man will get the death penalty or life in prison for the 2017 killing and dismembering of a Nebraska woman is set to be announced later this spring.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that a Saline County District judge has set the sentencing date for 54-year-old Aubrey Trail for June 9.

Prosecutors argued that Trail showed “exceptional depravity" in the death of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe, who disappeared after arranging a Tinder date with Trail.

Weeks after her disappearance, Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway. A defense attorney for Trail countered her killing was not planned and painted Trial as having endured abuse as a child.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.