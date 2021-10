OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now anchor Courtney Johns says goodbye

On Friday, 3 News Now anchor Courtney Johns said goodbye as she moves on to the next chapter in her career. If you happen to be in Salt Lake City, you can catch her on the ABC4 in the near future.

Everyone at 3 News Now and KMTV wishes her luck.

