3 News Now gets early look at Gretna Crossing Park before weekend opening

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now got a sneak peek of Gretna Crossing Park before it opened on Saturday to see what the new addition entailed.

It's a new 150-acre park that will offer everything from an outdoor water park with multi-story slides and a lazy river.

There will also be sports fields and a disc golf course as well as a new YMCA, outdoor classroom and more.

“We wanted it to be a family environment a community environment I think that's what this park does You know not many YMCAs can you say that can say is inside a 157-acre park where you can make a day of it and be a 75,000 ft.² just alone in our building,” said Brandon Brugger, executive director of Gretna Crossing YMCA.

The YMCA will be open to the public.

