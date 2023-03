BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — KMTV 3 believes strongly in investing in books for kids and that’s why the newsroom helped some students celebrate Read Across America Week.

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stiz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connell took time to read to some classes at Anchor Pointe Elementary School in Bennington this week.

