3 News Now This Week | Aug. 14, 2021 - Aug. 20, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of Aug. 14, 2021 - Aug. 20, 2021.
Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:
- “No kid deserves to lose their life going to a sport,” Drake Geiger's family calls for change
- "Hardest part was being alone and seeing his room," father says of Omaha South's Drake Geiger
- Family of Omaha football player who collapsed during practice & later died call for change
- Ohio woman finds son she put up for adoption 33 years ago through 23andMe
- UNMC doc: 'Lots of people are going to die unnecessarily' if schools don't change COVID protocols
- Hastings, Nebraska baseball team headed to Little League World Series
- Masks take center stage at Elkhorn school board meeting
- Lozier gives eight workers with no welding experience a new opportunity to succeed
- James Taylor, Jackson Browne to perform in Omaha
- Sick kids running out of room at Omaha-area hospitals as start of school, COVID loom
- Garth Brooks draws his largest crowd to Memorial Stadium
- Body of 7-year-old Abi Gurung found near N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday
- At least 25 dead rabbits found during warrant in Omaha; other animals rescued
- Nebraska football coach Frost, Huskers program under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts
- NSP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting of 80-year-old man in St. Paul, Nebraska
- Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility turns himself in
- WEB EXTRA: UNMC infectious disease physician issues dire warning about COVID-19 spread & schools
