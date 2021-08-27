3 News Now This Week | Aug. 21, 2021 - Aug. 27, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of Aug. 21, 2021 - Aug. 27, 2021.
Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:
- FACT FOCUS: COVID-19 shots not forced on kids in Australia
- UNL students protest outside fraternity house after report of sexual assault
- 'How come my safety isn’t prioritized?' says UNL senior about fraternity with problematic history
- Nebraska setter Hames hurt in Huskers' Red-White volleyball scrimmage
- Judgement of OPS board members called into question after inappropriate photos surface
- DHM to take effect Monday in Nebraska will limit some elective surgeries; cut red tape for medical workers
- No COVID shots required: Ricketts behind Nebraska ads for nurses
- Two more Millard classrooms closing due to COVID-19 following Wednesday's classroom shutdown
- Face covering policies announced for fall Nebraska athletic events
- Douglas Co. Health Director recommends temporary mask mandate; Ricketts and Stothert respond
- The next step for implementing a mask mandate in Omaha
- UNMC scientists unveil research around COVID-19 and airborne transmission
- Council Bluffs police investigating shooting at O'Face Bar
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.