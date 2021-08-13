3 News Now This Week | Aug. 7, 2021 - Aug. 13, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of Aug. 7, 2021 - Aug. 13, 2021.
Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:
- "Hardest part was being alone and seeing his room," father says of Omaha South's Drake Geiger
- Omaha South student dies after collapsing during football practice
- Nebraskans safe after getting stuck in flooded elevator
- Saturday night's storm devastates downtown Omaha
- Severe Weather throughout Eastern Nebraska and Southwest Iowa; hail and flooding
- Angler catches ‘whopper of a catfish’ near Omaha on the Missouri River
- Sarpy County pastor resigns after allegedly stealing more than $125,000 from parish and an estate
- Omaha woman living her dream through her own baked goods business
- Wife of Omaha fire captain perishes in Plattsmouth blaze
- Extremist groups linked to backlash over sex education standards in Nebraska
- Minimum wage worker needs to work 2.1 full-time jobs to pay for two bedroom home in Omaha
- Sick kids running out of room at Omaha-area hospitals as start of school, COVID loom
- MLB Game To Take Place At 'Field Of Dreams' Stadium
- Omaha doctor dies in small plane crash in Minnesota
- Man charged in connection to body found in Council Bluffs
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.