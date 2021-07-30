3 News Now This Week | July 24, 2021 - July 30, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of July 24, 2021 - July 30, 2021.
Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:
- Elkhorn South band director's contract terminated, another teacher resigns
- Elkhorn South teacher accused of felony child abuse makes first court appearance
- Douglas County Health Department pivots after CDC recommendations
- New browser extension helps local businesses compete with Amazon
- Time capsule from 1977 opened 55 years early in Council Bluffs
- Could Omaha Police scanners go silent to the listening public?
- Ryan Larsen's sister provides an update for the public
- Secret Omaha: New book is a guide to "weird, wonderful and obscure" history of the city
- After service dog turned away, Surfside Club owner misses court date; warrant issued
- Family dedicated to growing Griswold, Iowa
- COVID cases in unvaccinated people, hospitalizations surging
- Omaha police announce arrests of suspected drug traffickers
- Omaha police arrest man accused of attack over mask-wearing
- Omaha golfer plays every 18-hole golf course in Nebraska
- Huskers AD Trev Alberts invites former head coach Frank Solich to attend game
- Former Nebraska Athletics staff member arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
- Some OPPD customers saved money in little-used program after storm
- After liquor license limbo, all The Good Life bar locations sold by owner Chad McMahon 7/22
