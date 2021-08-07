3 News Now This Week | July 31, 2021 - Aug. 6, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of July 31, 2021 - Aug. 6, 2021.
Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:
- Angler catches ‘whopper of a catfish’ near Omaha on the Missouri River
- Positively the Heartland: Gretna prepares for $53 million park
- Authorities looking for missing boy near N.P. Dodge Park
- Body of 7-year-old Abi Gurung found near N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday
- Apartment rent increasing in the Omaha area
- First African American owned food hub in Omaha
- Full interview: Why Omaha Police might cut access to police radios
- Could Omaha Police scanners go silent to the listening public?
- Ryan Larsen's sister provides an update for the public
- Local doctors group: Mandate masks to keep their kids, yours in school this fall
- Local woman running growing business after leaving corporate job
- Omaha man drowns in Iowa lake while trying to save son
- Interstate 80 ramps to close for one week
- Herbster campaign carries on despite some setbacks; Kellyanne Conway joins him in Omaha
- Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Omaha
- Unvaccinated Douglas County man in his 50s dies due to COVID; 150 more cases reported
- What seemed like "spam" turned into YMCA of Greater Omaha's largest donation
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.