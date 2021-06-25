3 News Now This Week | June 19, 2021 - June 25, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of June 19, 2021 - June 25, 2021.
Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:
- Creighton men's basketball program placed on probation for two years, loses scholarship
- 'Redneck Rave' in Kentucky ends with 48 people charged, throat slashing, and an impalement
- New fireworks on sale this year in Nebraska and when you can set them off
- American Airlines canceling dozens of flights daily
- Nebraska teen charged in death of his 6-month-old daughter
- Omaha business growing thanks to determined 10-year-old
- 'Ballpark family' helps son of fallen seatmate open BBQ stand at Werner Park
- A father-son duo maintain continuity of care in Council Bluffs
- Amazing rainbow in downtown Omaha after storm at College World Series
- OPD arrests 65-year-old suspect on multiple sexual assault charges, victims were minors
- Glenwood boy in search of bone marrow donor
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.