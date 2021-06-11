3 News Now This Week | June 5, 2021 - June 11, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of June 5, 2021 - June 11, 2021.
Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:
- UPDATE: La Vista Police have identified a woman they believe may have information on Ryan Larsen
- Nebraska baseball beats #1 seed Arkansas to force Game 7 at Fayetteville Regional
- Summer concerts in Omaha kick-off for the season
- Nebraska baseball rallies to beat Northeastern in NCAA Tournament opener, will face Arkansas on Saturday
- Transgender female athlete believes there is a way for all girls and women to play sports
- Gretna woman dies in single-vehicle crash
- Husker Heartbreak: Nebraska loses to Arkansas in Fayetteville Regional final of NCAA baseball tournament
- Sprint fined for overcharging, misleading customers in Omaha
- Family of 4 dies in crash in Dodge County
- Nebraska's Charles Herbster paid property taxes late nearly 600 times
- Omaha police arrest 19-year-old in connection to father's shooting
- Fourteen-year-old dies after Tuesday evening shooting
- Aubrey Trail sentenced to death for the murder of Sydney Loofe
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.