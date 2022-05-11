3 Oakdale Elementary School employees receive Citizen Lifesaving Award

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three Westside School employees were recently credited for saving a child's life at school.

On Feb. 17, a third-grader at Oakdale Elementary in Omaha started choking at lunch.

Special Education Teacher Kim Briggs performed the Heimlich maneuver and stopped the child from choking. Later in the day, the same student started choking again on a snack.

That was when Health Assistant Kim Reagan, who also knew the Heimlich, stepped into action. She got the student breathing on her own again. Kim Briggs assisted in both incidents.

"It all happened so quickly and it was honestly one of those gut instinct moments where you know what you need to do. I would do it for anybody, and I think Mrs. Briggs and Hamilton were there to assist, would've absolutely done it as a parent. We love all these kids here. I think even if we were to go out to a restaurant, we want to help as much as we can with the training that we've had," said Reagan.

On Wednesday, the Omaha Fire Department presented a Citizen Lifesaving Award to each staff member who helped save the girl's life. Later this month they will also be honored by the Westside Board of Education on May 18.

