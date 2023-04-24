3 Omaha City Councilmembers request resolution to remove Vinny Palermo as council VP

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha City Councilmembers Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton and Don Rowe announced on Monday that they are requesting a resolution be placed on Tuesday's city council agenda to remove Councilmember Vinny Palermo from his role as the council's vice president.

Palermo was indicted last week on federal charges.

In a news release, Harding called for Palermo to resign his seat on the city council, saying Omaha's charter might not allow the council to remove him. Melton said that Palermo can no longer be an effective representative for his district, District 4, in South Omaha. In the joint release, Rowe said that Palermo should not be trusted with "awarding city contracts, public safety or any expenditures of taxpayer dollars."

