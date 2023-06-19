Watch Now
3 people killed, 3 people injured in Iowa crash involving a truck and motorcycles

Posted at 6:50 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 19:50:12-04

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — In Iowa, three people have died and three more were injured in a crash in Harrison County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened when a truck didn't negotiate a curve or stop at a stop sign on Iowa 127 near Loess Hills Trail.

The truck rolled into another lane, hitting a motorcycle and throwing both people on it.

The person on a second motorcycle got off before the truck hit it. Two other people in another vehicle avoided being hit but were thrown.

The crash killed 73-year-old Ronald Meeker from Woodbine, 53-year-old Steven Starkey and 53-year-old Julie Starkey. Both were from Council Bluffs.

