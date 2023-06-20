Watch Now
3 people taken to hospital following West Maple Road crash Tuesday

Wade Lux / KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Fire and Rescue ambulance is seen on April 19, 2022 during Omaha Fire Department's unveiling of six new medic units at Central Station in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 18:00:39-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to emergency dispatchers, three people were taken to the hospital following a crash near 112th Street and West Maple Road at approximately 2:43 Tuesday afternoon. Authorities closed West Maple Road at 108th Street, where there is a stop light.

One victim was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Another person was in critical condition and a third injured person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

3 News Now will update the story when more is known about the crash.

