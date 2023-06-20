3 people taken to hospital following West Maple Road crash Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to emergency dispatchers, three people were taken to the hospital following a crash near 112th Street and West Maple Road at approximately 2:43 Tuesday afternoon. Authorities closed West Maple Road at 108th Street, where there is a stop light.

One victim was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Another person was in critical condition and a third injured person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

3 News Now will update the story when more is known about the crash.

