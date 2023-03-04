32nd annual Sports For Kids Auction raises money for children with special needs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A helmet signed by Max Duggan, a basketball signed by 'Big O' and a volleyball from the NU Volleyball team is just a handful of the signed items that were gathered by the Sports For Kids Foundation. The items come from various athletes across the country.

They will all be displayed and auctioned off at this year's Sports For Kids Auction.

"They represent some of the biggest names, past and present in sports and every now and then we get a couple other things in addition to sports that just add a little bit more," said Al Vacanti, with the Sports for Kids Foundation.

For the 32nd year, the DC Centre is expected to be packed with energy all while raising money for a good cause.

"It supports the Sports For Kids Foundation and the mission is to basically make life better for special needs children and their families," Vacanti said. "The biggest thing is to help some kids that are dealing with tougher things, every day, than you and I might deal with in a month or a year or even in a lifetime."

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the silent auction and the live auction will start at 7:15 p.m. with 60 to 65 items.

"It's $25 per person. Children 12 and under are free but the $25 includes a little buffet meal and just a whole lot of fun for the evening too," Vacanti said.

You can pay at the door on Saturday night or text 'SFK' to 243725 to register and get your bid number early.

For the first year, this number will also allow you to bid on silent auction items from home, if you can't make it to the event.

