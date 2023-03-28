Watch Now
36-year-old Nebraska inmate, who was convicted in Seward County, dies in Omaha hospital

Posted at 2:50 PM, Mar 28, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — On Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Corrections Services said in a news release: an inmate, Beauford Winters, 36, died at an Omaha hospital. Winters was incarcerated at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC).

Winters’ sentence began on March 8, 2010. He was serving a 15 to 20-year sentence for attempted first-degree sexual assault out of Seward County and had a parole eligibility date of January 12, 2017, and a tentative release date of January 8, 2026.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

