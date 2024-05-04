Watch Now
3M factory in Valley celebrates increased production capacity from expansion

3M manufactures well-known products from Post-Its to PPE. A plant expansion in Valley means a higher capacity for producing masks and hearing protection products.
Posted at 10:03 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 23:03:33-04

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — A 90,000 square foot expansion is now complete for manufacturing company 3M in Valley.

Gov. Jim Pillen, Rep. Don Bacon and Sen. Pete Ricketts joined up at the facility for a ribbon cutting Friday morning.

3M makes and distributes a range of products from building materials, medical supplies and PPE, including well-known consumer items like Post-It notes, Command Strips, Scotch Tape, Ace Bandages, Scotch Brite sponges and so on.

The local plant’s expansion will create additional manufacturing capacity for 3M’s reusable air-purifying masks as well as hearing protection products.

Sen. Ricketts talked about the impact this expansion will have on the area.

"It is absolutely exciting to have a great company like 3M investing in Nebraska," said Ricketts. "$67 million, that's going to be 40 more jobs, that's 40 more families that will be able to send their kids to school, go on the family vacation, buy a house. So it's great for our state."

