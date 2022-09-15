4 affordable festivals in the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you live in the Omaha metro, you know there is something always going on. Across the city, there are a series of festivals you and the family can check out.

Whether you're a fan of face paint, grabbing a bite to eat, sipping on some suds or playing cornhole, there is something for you happening this weekend.

138th Oktoberfest 2022

Oktoberfest is making its stop in Omaha on Sept. 16 and 17. The festival is expected to draw all those who love schnitzel, beer and polka.

You can purchase entry for $7 on both days at the German-American Society, 3717 South 120th Street, Omaha.

Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: noon to midnight

CenterFest 2022

CenterFest celebrates the community surrounding the intersection of 35th and Center and takes place on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Join the Hanscom Park Neighborhood Association in collaboration with the businesses of Center Street — which includes Vis Major Brewing Co., Sheelytown Market, Sunnyside on Center, Grinn & Barrett Tattoo, Carter & Rye, and The Bull Moose.

The event is free but donations are welcome.

One Community Cultural Festival

The One Community Cultural Festival returns on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village.

The festival celebrates and shares the diverse cultures of the Omaha metro. There will be commercial and nonprofit vendor booths, food, drinks, cultural and traditional musical performances from around the world, ethnic arts and crafts, and family-friendly activities.

This year, they will also be celebrating first responders, healthcare workers and essential personnel who helped throughout the pandemic.

Admission is free.

Southwest Iowa Art Tour

The Southwest Iowa Art Tour is in its ninth year and connects southwest Iowa communities through art.

Pottawattamie Arts Culture and Entertainment (PACE) is excited to host over a dozen local artists in their Iowa West event space. Over 50 pieces of art from other local artists will be on display and for sale throughout the whole building.

Inside the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center, art will be on display on the 3rd and 4th floors.

Food will be available from a special pop-up by Chef Around the Block on Saturday from noon to 7:30 p.m. Local artist Tim Guthrie will also hold a special speaker event from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Art vendors will also be on-site. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Other area towns hosting events include Malvern, Avoca, Harlan, Macedonia, Neola, Glenwood, Red Oak, Villisca, Essex and Clarinda.

Admission is free.

