Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

4 more teens charged in killing outside Des Moines school

dsm shooting.PNG
KCCI
File: Six teens were arrested after they allegedly shot and killed an East High School student and seriously injured two others in Des Moines, Iowa on March 7, 2022. Four more teens were arrested, announced Des Moines Police on Tuesday.
dsm shooting.PNG
Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 11:42:13-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have charged four more teenagers with murder in the March 7 shooting death of a 15-year-old outside a Des Moines high school.

Police on Tuesday charged the teens about three weeks after arresting six other people in the death of Jose David Lopez and the shooting of two teenage girls who survived.

Like those arrested earlier, the additional suspects were charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened along the edge of the East High School campus, near downtown Des Moines. Investigators made the latest arrests after reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing suspects and their acquaintances

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018