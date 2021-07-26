4 people injured after deck collapse in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Four people were injured when a second-floor outdoor deck collapsed during a barbecue in suburban Omaha, trapping the people and leaving serious burns on one woman when a hot charcoal grill fell on her.

First responders said the incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at a home in Bellevue.

Officials say several people were on the deck when it collapsed, causing them to fall 10- to 12-feet to the ground.

Four people, including the woman with first- and second-degree burns, were taken to local hospitals.

Officials say some people at the scene declined treatment.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.