'4 The Love of BBQ' provides hot meals for folks experiencing homelessness

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's National Barbecue Month and to celebrate restaurants from around the Omaha metro are coming together to feed neighbors experiencing homelessness this weekend.

The event is called "4 The Love of BBQ."

One of the restaurants taking part is "Wayne's new Skoo BBQ." Owner Lawayne Nockai tells 3 News Now that he is excited for Sunday.

“I'm pretty sure it's gonna be a good turnout, and lots of fun for families and people in the community, especially the less fortunate that will be coming for the free BBQ,” said Nockai.

It's happening on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. at Miller Park.

Seven barbecue restaurants will be there and there are fun activities such as face painting, a bounce house for kids, free eye exams as well as information about resources.

