LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska favorite will soon become a very unique ice cream flavor.

402 Creamery and Runza are partnering up for a chili and cinnamon roll ice cream.

It's described as chili-spiced ice cream with pieces of gooey cinnamon roll.

It'll be available at both 402 Creamery locations in Lincoln starting next Thursday while supplies last.

