402 Creamery sells out of new Runza-themed ice cream in 20 minutes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Runza Chili and Cinnamon Rolls ice cream flavor is officially on the shelves! Or rather, it was on the shelves.

Crowds made a heck of a "run-za" to get their hands on the first batch.

402 Creamery received lots of attention when announcing its new flavor. It has homemade cinnamon rolls and the ice cream base has Runza's chili seasoning.

Last month, food celebrity Alton Brown was in Lincoln and shared a video of putting chili directly on his cinnamon roll.

"I thought he was crazy for doing it when I first saw it but now that I've tried it together I mean I think he was onto something. I have always been a little bit of a dipper not the whole thing in the chili. But this actually makes it that makes me think that it might work it's really good," said the first customers in line Derek & Karen Mcconnell.

Perhaps that added to the fervor because within 20 minutes of opening, the Haymarket location sold out.

The stock at the other location only lasted 30 minutes.

402 Creamery is planning to do another launch of it in a few weeks.

