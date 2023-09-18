40th annual spaghetti feed brings thousands to Tangier Shrine in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For 40 years, Tangier Shrine members and the community have been sharing a special bond over a classic meal.

"My spaghetti was excellent and the meatballs were a good hit on it," attendee Ryan Roche said.

He was not the only one to enjoy a classic dish. From pans to the plates, Jim Hirl was there for it all. He spent most of his week in the kitchen preparing for the event.

"We do 600 pounds of spaghetti, 1000 pounds of meat, 300 gallons of sauce," Hirl, one of the co-chairmen for the event, said.

Beyond the spaghetti, the fraternal organization raises money and helps kids in Shriners' Hospitals. Walk into any room and you'll recognize, Frank Kroupa, a Shriner and a staple at the event.

"The money that's raised here keeps our building going so we can do the philanthropy part of it. If we don't have a place to meet and a place to raise funds for the hospitals, this does not. This takes care of lights. But, it does help us in the other area, where we can get kids, like 400 of them, to different areas to take care of their needs," Kroupa said.

Being with friends, and those he calls his brothers, keeps Jim coming back each year.

"I love this fraternity. I love these guys. They're my brothers," Hirl said.

The Shriners said the yearly event hopes to feed 3,000 people and help keep the brotherhood up and running.

