43 Iowa counties decline more vaccine as demand slows

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nearly half of Iowa’s counties have rejected new doses of COVID-19 vaccine because of a lack of demand, state officials say amid a public information campaign meant to drum up interest in immunization.

The state reported Tuesday that 43 of Iowa’s 99 counties declined additional shipments of the vaccines. Of the 43, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 12 as having a high rates of coronavirus transmission.

Voter registration information shows that all 12 are heavily Republican. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that 36% of Republicans said they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated, compared with 12% of Democrats.

