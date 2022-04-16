43rd Annual Walk for Justice honors Good Friday & Jesus's crucifixion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday was the 43rd Annual Walk for Justice way of the cross in honor of Good Friday.

Attendees started their journey at St. Mary Magdalene Church before continuing on to county buildings.

The walk was held to commemorate Jesus's crucifixion ahead of Easter.

In addition to the traditional stations of the cross, they say they read highlights of modern injustice in the world.

“It helps us to concentrate on all that Jesus did for us and some of the work that Jesus might want us to work at today,” said Sue Vavak, Director for Religious Education at Sacred Heart.

Organizers say signs of Jesus's continuing crucifixion are around us now in warfare, economic crises driven by greed, abuse and violence.

