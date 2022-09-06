45th SeptemberFest draws thousands to Omaha over the holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — There are lots of ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend and this weekend tens of thousands of people made their way to the CHI Health center to carry on a nearly 50-year tradition of celebrating the city’s salute to labor.

Everybody needs a day off every now and then and in Omaha large crowds decided to share their collective day off at this year’s SeptemberFest.

“I work two to three jobs sometimes and it is really nice to have a day off. Spend it with someone you care about and just see everybody out and having a great time,” said SeptemberFest attendee Molly Gibson.

The annual SeptemberFest is Omaha’s Salute to Labor and every year features four days full of fun activities. Anything from carnivals to parades and even live music. It gives everyone a chance to do something fun on their holiday weekend.

“Definitely love the rides for sure but it's awesome to see so many people from the community out having a great time. And it's great there is a family-friendly event like this,” said Gibson.

SeptemberFest is in its 45th year and organizers say the longstanding Omaha tradition continues to grow and bring in crowds from across Nebraska and neighboring states.

“Crowds have been fantastic. We have about 25,000 that we know of for sure, it's changing all the time and people are coming,” said Patrick Schmid, one of the Organizers for this year’s SeptemberFest.

Even with all the fun distractions like carnival rides and funnel cakes organizers say they haven’t forgotten what SeptemberFest is all, paying tribute to the working men and women who make Omaha a great community to live in.

“The biggest thing with SeptemberFest is it is a salute to labor. The unions and everybody that’s made Omaha what it is today. We encourage everyone to come out it's something new every single year. I talked to several that came out today and there is different things for them, they just didn’t know. Year to year it changes,” said Schmid.

Monday night was the last night of SeptemberFest but organizers say the event will return for another annual celebration next year.

