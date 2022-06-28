KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fourth person has died from injuries sustained Monday when a Chicago-bound passenger train struck a dump truck at an uncontrolled crossing and derailed in north-central Missouri.

Amtrak’s Southwest Chief train No. 4, which had left Union Station in Kansas City less than two hours earlier, struck the truck around 12:45 p.m. on Monday near Mendon, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Monday afternoon that three people, two train passengers and the truck driver, died in the crash.

A fourth person who had been taken to University Hospital in Columbia died, according to an update Tuesday from the highway patrol.

>> Updated information from the Amtrak train crash in Chariton County on June 27, 2022. @NTSB pic.twitter.com/eZXKSzr8pF — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) June 28, 2022

Law enforcement and Amtrak officials have determined that approximately 150 people aboard the train were taken to 10 hospitals across Missouri, including at least one who was brought to University Health’s downtown Kansas City, Missouri, hospital by air ambulance.

MSHP officials have revised the number of passengers and crew again, announcing Tuesday that there were approximately 275 passengers and 12 crew members.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are on scene and will provide an update Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have yet to formally identify any of those killed in the crash.