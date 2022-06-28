Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4th person dies after Amtrak train derailment in north-central Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 150 people were taken to the hospital after a passenger train struck dump truck Monday near Mendon, Missouri
A Chicago-bound Amtrak Southwest Chief train derailed after a collision with a dump truck, leaving three people dead and dozens more injured.
Train derailment Mendon, Missouri
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 13:49:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fourth person has died from injuries sustained Monday when a Chicago-bound passenger train struck a dump truck at an uncontrolled crossing and derailed in north-central Missouri.

Amtrak’s Southwest Chief train No. 4, which had left Union Station in Kansas City less than two hours earlier, struck the truck around 12:45 p.m. on Monday near Mendon, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Monday afternoon that three people, two train passengers and the truck driver, died in the crash.

A fourth person who had been taken to University Hospital in Columbia died, according to an update Tuesday from the highway patrol.

Law enforcement and Amtrak officials have determined that approximately 150 people aboard the train were taken to 10 hospitals across Missouri, including at least one who was brought to University Health’s downtown Kansas City, Missouri, hospital by air ambulance.

MSHP officials have revised the number of passengers and crew again, announcing Tuesday that there were approximately 275 passengers and 12 crew members.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are on scene and will provide an update Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have yet to formally identify any of those killed in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018