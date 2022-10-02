UPDATE: 6 people killed in Sunday morning crash in Lincoln; victims all early to mid-twenties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE 10/02/2022

Lincoln Police are investigating a crash that killed six people on early Sunday morning.

Here's what we know from LPD:

Around 2:16 a.m. LPD responded to the area of 5600 Block of Randolph Street for a reported crash.

Police said that they responded to a 911 call from an iPhone recording showing the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone.

According to police, an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, struck a tree.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported a 24-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The other five male occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police identified the driver as a 22-year-old. One passenger was 21, another passenger was 23 and two other victims were 22 years old.

If you have any additional information, you are asked to call its non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

