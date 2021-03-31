Menu

50,000 milk packs donated to Food Bank for the Heartland

Posted at 6:16 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 19:16:56-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - During the entire pandemic, food insecurity has been a big issue.

Now, a year later, milk is one of the items that food pantries need the most.

On Wednesday, Kemp’s donated a half-million milk cartons to food banks in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.

The company delivered 50,000 milk packs to supply the Food Bank for the Heartland.

The Food Bank for the Heartland says it will distribute the milk with its partners in more than 90 counties across Nebraska and Iowa

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
