50-mile march raises funds for Omaha area homeless veterans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday nearly 90 people hit the road, marching 50 miles from Lincoln to Omaha, but they weren't marching for themselves.

The group was on the road to raise awareness for the homeless vets who are struggling in our community.

The march has grown significantly in recent years. In 2000, just six people made the 50-mile walk, this year it was 86.

The walk highlights the struggles that many veterans face with mental health that often lead to homelessness and they hope to provide a community of hope and relentless support.

“This is a common bond with all patriots and all Americans that we can get behind,” said Jay Miralles, co-founder of the 50-mile March Foundation. “They shouldn't have to fight for a home or a meal or their next day. They fought for our country already."

Miralles says the needs of homeless veterans are immediate and you can help by supporting the march or donating at 50milemarch.org

