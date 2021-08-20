Watch
5k, free yoga classes, live music, food and more at Dundee Day celebration

KMTV
Posted at 3:10 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 16:10:31-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Saturday the Dundee will be holding a celebration with something for everyone.

Here’s a look at the Dundee Days schedule from its website:

  • Street Festival (8am - 4pm)
  • 8:00am - 11:00am Pancake Breakfast
  • 8:00am - 3:00pm Retail Vendors and Community Groups
  • 8:30am - 9:30am Dundee Dash 5k Run, presented by Dundee Pediatrics
  • 9:00am - 10:00am Free Yoga Class from Lotus House of Yoga
  • 10:00am - 3:00pm Local Food Vendors
  • 10:00am - 3:00pm Dundee Pediatrics Kids Village and Bounce Houses
  • 10:30am - 11:45pm Annual Dundee Day Parade
  • 12:00pm - 12:45pm BAND - School of Rock
  • 1:15pm - 2:00pm Omaha Public Library Storytime
  • 2:30pm - 3:15pm BAND - Musical Kids
  • Beer Garden (4pm - 11pm)**
  • 4:00pm - 11:00pm Local Food Vendors and Lawn Games
  • 4:00pm Victoria Ortega
  • 4:40pm Acoustic Set - Dave Berman
  • 5:00pm Ninja Phunk
  • 5:45pm Live Dance Performance - Omaha Jitterbugs
  • 6:15pm Linoma Mashers
  • 7:00pm Acoustic Set - John Fino
  • 7:30pm Rhythm Collective
  • 8:45pm Omaha Street Percussion
  • 9:40pm Satchel Grande

