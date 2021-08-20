5k, free yoga classes, live music, food and more at Dundee Day celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Saturday the Dundee will be holding a celebration with something for everyone.

Here’s a look at the Dundee Days schedule from its website :

Street Festival (8am - 4pm)

8:00am - 11:00am Pancake Breakfast

Pancake Breakfast 8:00am - 3:00pm Retail Vendors and Community Groups

Retail Vendors and Community Groups 8:30am - 9:30am Dundee Dash 5k Run, presented by Dundee Pediatrics

Dundee Dash 5k Run, presented by Dundee Pediatrics 9:00am - 10:00am Free Yoga Class from Lotus House of Yoga

Free Yoga Class from Lotus House of Yoga 10:00am - 3:00pm Local Food Vendors

Local Food Vendors 10:00am - 3:00pm Dundee Pediatrics Kids Village and Bounce Houses

Dundee Pediatrics Kids Village and Bounce Houses 10:30am - 11:45pm Annual Dundee Day Parade

Annual Dundee Day Parade 12:00pm - 12:45pm BAND - School of Rock

BAND - School of Rock 1:15pm - 2:00pm Omaha Public Library Storytime

Omaha Public Library Storytime 2:30pm - 3:15pm BAND - Musical Kids

Beer Garden (4pm - 11pm)**

4:00pm - 11:00pm Local Food Vendors and Lawn Games

Local Food Vendors and Lawn Games 4:00pm Victoria Ortega

Victoria Ortega 4:40pm Acoustic Set - Dave Berman

Acoustic Set - Dave Berman 5:00pm Ninja Phunk

Ninja Phunk 5:45pm Live Dance Performance - Omaha Jitterbugs

Live Dance Performance - Omaha Jitterbugs 6:15pm Linoma Mashers

Linoma Mashers 7:00pm Acoustic Set - John Fino

Acoustic Set - John Fino 7:30pm Rhythm Collective

Rhythm Collective 8:45pm Omaha Street Percussion

Omaha Street Percussion 9:40pm Satchel Grande

