5k, free yoga classes, live music, food and more at Dundee Day celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Saturday the Dundee will be holding a celebration with something for everyone.
Here’s a look at the Dundee Days schedule from its website:
- Street Festival (8am - 4pm)
- 8:00am - 11:00am Pancake Breakfast
- 8:00am - 3:00pm Retail Vendors and Community Groups
- 8:30am - 9:30am Dundee Dash 5k Run, presented by Dundee Pediatrics
- 9:00am - 10:00am Free Yoga Class from Lotus House of Yoga
- 10:00am - 3:00pm Local Food Vendors
- 10:00am - 3:00pm Dundee Pediatrics Kids Village and Bounce Houses
- 10:30am - 11:45pm Annual Dundee Day Parade
- 12:00pm - 12:45pm BAND - School of Rock
- 1:15pm - 2:00pm Omaha Public Library Storytime
- 2:30pm - 3:15pm BAND - Musical Kids
- Beer Garden (4pm - 11pm)**
- 4:00pm - 11:00pm Local Food Vendors and Lawn Games
- 4:00pm Victoria Ortega
- 4:40pm Acoustic Set - Dave Berman
- 5:00pm Ninja Phunk
- 5:45pm Live Dance Performance - Omaha Jitterbugs
- 6:15pm Linoma Mashers
- 7:00pm Acoustic Set - John Fino
- 7:30pm Rhythm Collective
- 8:45pm Omaha Street Percussion
- 9:40pm Satchel Grande
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.