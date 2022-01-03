$6.2 million granted to Iowa communities to improve water quality

DES MOINES, IA. (KMTV) — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that 16 communities across Iowa will be awarded $6.2 million in grants to advance and improve water quality projects.

The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program provided funding for these grants. This program receives a portion of the tax on metered water.

There was more than $6 million in allocation in 2021. These grants will be awarded on a yearly basis through 2039.

“The first bill I signed into law as Governor in 2018 created opportunities for communities to upgrade their water infrastructure and I’ve remained steadfast in my commitment to building upon that,” said Gov. Reynolds.

A committee consisting of members from the Iowa Finance Authority, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship was in charge of judging the applications based on the program priorities.

These priorities include disadvantaged communities, communities with the highest water and sewer rates, projects that address improvement to drinking water, and projects to greatly improve water quality.

Here is a breakdown of each community that received funds:

Adel $300,000

Auburn $100,000

Boone $200,000

Britt $500,000

Carlisle $500,000

Chariton $500,000

Winneshiek County-Festina $300,000

Grandview $500,000

Hartford $500,000

Indianola $500,000

Lake Park $300,000

McGregor $500,000

Mount Ayr $300,000

Perry $500,000

Treynor $300,000

Wheatland $400,000

The estimated total for all projects across the 16 communities is $154,685,596.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.