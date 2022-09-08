60-day public comment period for potential EPA Superfund site in Bellevue

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The EPA is proposing two more sites for the Superfund national priorities list because contamination poses a risk. One of them is in Bellevue where Carriage Cleaners once stood and it's a case 3 News Now has covered for decades.

A Superfund site is where contamination from a toxic substance poses significant health and environmental risks. In 2017, the EPA learned that groundwater at the site was contaminated with PCE, an ingredient found in dry cleaning chemicals.

Before the site is added to the list there will be a 60-day public comment period. Learn more on the EPA website here.

