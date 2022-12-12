60th annual Ruth Sokolof Christmas Shopping Party helps visually impaired shoppers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you haven't done it, it's probably time to get around to your Christmas shopping,

A group of high school volunteers helped while a special group of kids hit Westroads Mall to cross some items off of their Christmas lists.

Over the weekend, the Nebraska Foundation for Visually Impaired Children celebrated its 60th annual Ruth Sokolof Christmas Shopping Party. It's a special event where children with visual impairments are given some money and paired up with older kids who also have visual impairments to do some Christmas shopping.

The event not only helps stuff their stockings, but it also fosters independence and builds social skills.

The event is named after Ruth Sokolof, who helped establish the Children's Sight Center Pre-school here in Omaha in 1958.

