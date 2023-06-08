62-year-old woman arrested for shooting, injuring two men late Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release, the Omaha Police Department says it made an arrest in connection to a non-fatal shooting on Wednesday night.

Here's what the police say:

Omaha Police have made an arrest in a shooting that injured two people late Wednesday.

Officers responded to a residence in the 3800 block of Florence Boulevard at 10:49 p.m. Officers located Jordan Fair, 21, who had sustained a gunshot wound. OFD medics transported Fair to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.

Taivion Hill, 26, arrived at CUMC - University Campus by private vehicle and stated he was shot in the same incident. Medics transported Hill to CUMC - Bergan Mercy Medical Center for further treatment. Neither victims' injuries are considered life-threatening.

Officers allege Deborah McCants, 62, shot both Fair and Hill.

Officers located McCants in a residence near 18th and Binney Streets. She was booked at Douglas County Corrections for 1st-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of an unregistered firearm.

