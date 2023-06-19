7 people displaced, 2 pets killed after Monday morning house fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department battled an early morning house fire in the area of 15th and Hickory on Monday.

Seven people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. A dog and cat were killed in the fire that started around 4:30 a.m.

Several residents were rescued from the roof by firefighters after escaping from a second-story window. Two children escaped the house on their own.

There were not any injuries reported by firefighters at this time.

"The occupants did a great job, they stayed calm and waited for us to throw a ladder up, and the first arriving crew got the ladder up immediately. They did a great job getting those people down," said OFD Battalion Chief Chad Kinney.

According to OFD, the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a dryer fire.

