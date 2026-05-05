70-unit affordable senior apartment building coming to Downtown Omaha

Omaha's City Council approved TIF financing for a new 70-unit apartment building near 22nd and Douglas reserved for residents 55 and older.



Forty-five of the units will be designated as low-income or light tax base, keeping rents affordable for tenants.



Developers say the location near public transportation and downtown attractions will benefit seniors and help boost development along the streetcar route.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new 70-unit apartment building for residents 55 and older is coming to downtown Omaha, with developers saying they hope to provide more support for the senior community.

The apartments will be located near 22nd and Douglas. On Tuesday, the City Council approved TIF financing for the project.

Donell Brown, a developer with SPARK, said 45 of the units will be low-income or light tax base. He said the funding will keep the project affordable, which helps keep rents affordable for tenants in the future.

"A lot of times, you know, travel is an issue for our senior community. So giving them ample, you know, public transportation options to, you know, go see some of these attractions that we have on the riverfront or the downtown park," Brown said.

While creating this vision, Brown said they worked with focus groups to see what features seniors valued in their home.

Brown said residents will have a unique opportunity to be in a downtown space and also have affordable housing.

City representative Lavonya Goodwin supports the project, saying it will give seniors a great sense of community.

"It's a great reinvention of that space. I love that it's going to have programming for the folks who live there, too, to help with just overall health support," Goodwin said.

Developers say the location will also help boost development along the streetcar route through downtown.

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