71-year-old woman dies after Wednesday night crash in Pottawattamie County

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — A 71-year-old woman, identified as Linda Hutchinson, was killed in a crash on Wednesday night near 275th Street and Highway 92.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the area for the crash. With the help of paramedics, they attempted life-saving measures and transported Hutchinson to Mercy Hospital where she died.

The driver and other passenger sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Accident Investigators also responded to the scene. The winter weather conditions are being investigated as a factor in the crash, according to police.

