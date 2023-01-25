72-year-old Tecumseh inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, a 72-year-old inmate died at a Lincoln hospital, according to officials. John Epting was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI).

Here's what we know from authorities

Epting’s sentence began on November 20, 2006. He was serving a 25 to 40-year sentence on charges out of Lincoln County that included manslaughter and first-degree assault.

The cause of death has not yet been determined but Epting was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

