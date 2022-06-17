75th Annual Papillion Days Celebration starts Friday with Fireworks at SumTur

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Papillion Days starts Friday night with a fireworks show at SumTur Amphitheater and runs through the weekend.
Check out the schedule below.
Happy Papillion Days!— City of Papillion (@CityofPapillion) June 16, 2022
- All event details here: https://t.co/pcnLVI12RX
- Tune into @STAR_1045 for music during Friday's fireworks show.
- Fireworks display & parade live broadcasts available on Papio Vision-Cox Channel 18 and our City of Papillion YouTube and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/IV7GU08pjD
Tonight around 10pm is the #PapillionDays fireworks show. The 75th annual celebration kicked off Wednesday night with an opening ceremony at @SumTur. If you missed it, here's a look back. For more on the weekend schedule check out https://t.co/Df7qCJ6abd #PapillionNow pic.twitter.com/u3zO8BCksX— City of Papillion (@CityofPapillion) June 17, 2022
